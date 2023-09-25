Park Seo Joon is among the most celebrated names in the South Korean entertainment industry. With his impeccable acting skills and charm, the actor has made millions fall in love with him. While he is always praised for every role he plays, fans are also interested in the actor’s personal life and often tries to dig out if he is dating someone. The latest romance rumours of the actor were with YouTuber Xooos. Despite his massive fame, he was once criticised for being greedy for money and allegedly leaving his rumoured girlfriend, which was not Xooos but Park Min Young. Scroll down to learn what happened.

The actor began his acting journey in 2011 and in a few years was shot to fame. He has starred in a number of Korean shows and movies so far and is all set to make his Hollywood debut with the upcoming Marvel Studios flick, The Marvels.

The romantic K-drama What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim was the last rom-com that Park Seo Joon starred in. His on-screen chemistry with Park Min Young made many anticipate a romantic relationship between the two. Even though they did not address the rumours, fans were convinced that they were together for years.

Back in 2018, as per KBIZoom, a report claimed that Park Seo Joon left his girlfriend of three years, Park Min Young, as he was greedy to grab 15 advertising contracts. The Concrete Utopia star was slammed as the report mentioned how he left his girlfriend as he spends 100 days a year filming advertisements.

The Marvels star was also criticised by netizens who slammed him for allegedly cheating on them by denying dating evidence as he was greedy for money.

Well, Park Seo Joon later denied the dating rumours as many fans pointed out that he and Park Min Young were spotted wearing similar items of clothing. He mentioned, “As for the overlapping fashion items, people who follow fashion trends know – those items were popular at the time. I have some products in all its colours.” The Marvels star added, “If it means I’m dating someone because we share the same taste in fashion, I guess that means I could be dating Justin Bieber too.”

