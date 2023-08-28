The South Korean actor Park Seo Joon has always been surrounded by romance rumours. The actor has done a fantastic job when it comes to playing romantic characters, and his on-screen chemistry with his co-stars is unmissable. But, after his show What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim was out, fans were anticipating a love story between him and Park Min-young. When many claimed that the two were secretly dating, the Parasite star clarified they were not in the most hilarious way.

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim came out in 2018 and was an immediate hit. By the end of the show’s last episode, it had dominated the time slots of its cable network, and its viewership increased to manifolds

Due to the fairytale romance shown in K-dramas, fans often manifest a relationship between their co-stars in real life. Moreover, many are also rumoured to be dating secretly. Park Seo Joon and Park Min-young were in a similar situation when What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim came out. The duo were rumoured to be dating secretly and even meeting each other abroad.

Many netizens even pointed out that the two co-stars were spotted wearing similar items of clothing. Reacting to the many claims of them dating, Par Seo Joon once opened up in an interview with Hankook Ilbo to set the record straight. He said, “As for the overlapping fashion items, people who follow fashion trends know – those items were popular at the time. I have some products in all its colours.” The Marvels star added, “If it means I’m dating someone because we share the same taste in fashion, I guess that means I could be dating Justin Bieber too.”

As there were also rumours about the actor asking the showrunners to cast Park Min-young as his co-lead, the actor said that he was not in a position with such power in the industry at that time.

Park Seo Joon was last rumoured to be dating YouTuber xooos. While the Concrete Utopia actor did address the rumours, he refused to dismiss or confirm them.

