Song Hye-Kyo is an ace South Korean actress who thrives on her prolific filmography with many acclaimed Korean dramas to her credit. A face of many global brands such as Fendi, Bottega Venetta, and Laneige among others, ‘The Glory’ star has emerged as a force to reckon with. What bags fans’ attention aside from her impeccable acting chops is her ever-youthful skin that has every skincare influencer in a chokehold. If you are someone who has recently caught up with the skincare trends and is on the lookout for secrets to achieve the coveted Korean glass skin, we are sharing Song Hye-Kyo’s tips to achieve the radiance glow with you below. So, let’s dive in.

The Korean Glass Skin has become one of the most sought-after trends among all the skin care junkies out there. For those of you who don’t know, glass skin is achieving a shiny translucent skin that has no pores, zits, or comedones among other skin ailments.

Song Hye-Kyo, 41, maintains a glass porcelain skin that adds to the features of her angelic face, radiating an enviable glow. The superstar once opened up about her skincare regime and the ingredients that she includes in her daily routine to wake up like a glazing donut every morning.

1. Milk wash

Move over expensive cleansers, milk wash is the OG secret that the resplendent Korean beauty follows for her glow. Song says she warms up the milk and applies it directly on her face as the last step of her skincare routine. Penetrating deep into the skin, this cleansing method removes dead skin cells and offers a fresh and hydrating glow just after the wash.

2. Essence is non-negotiable

Hydration is the key solution to most skin-related problems and what better than an essence to give your skin a serotonin rush? After cleansing her skin, Song suggests patting essence on damp skin which helps retain moisture along with hydrating the skin.

3. Ice for the plump

Ice not only helps with the morning puffiness but also provides a pump skin, stimulating blood circulation on the face. One of Song’s skincare steps is to directly massage an ice cube on her face to soothe her skin.

4. Mask for the go

Song believes in masking every once in a while. While sheet masks help lock in moisture, clay masks aid in removing excess oil, improving the appearance of pores. Homemade masks are also a go-to for many celebrities including Song Hye-kyo. Song also loves a sheet mask that helps her prep her skin before heading out for a rigorous day at work.

5. Regular facials

The Descendants of the Sun’s actress juggles a packed schedule; from shoots to brand endorsements. However, she makes it to the point of getting regular facials during her rare days off. Song also recognises that aging is a process and accepting is a virtue, refraining from producing unnatural standards.

Other than a profound skincare regime, the Full House star also swears by healthy eating and exercising regularly which helps remove harmful toxins from the body. For the inner radiance, staying stress-free and practicing happy living is the key.

How impressed are you with Song’s skincare secrets? Let us know in the comment section below.

