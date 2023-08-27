Jennifer Aniston, one of the queens of the 90s fashion, is also among the popular celebrities who have millions of fans and followers fawning over her. Not only is she still rocking now, but her social media post a few days back, where she flaunted her grey hair confidently, gathered a lot of appreciation from the netizens. Today, we have a blast from the past for you where she looks absolutely adorable, a hot mess with a million-dollar smile.

The actress recently gave an insight into her personal life in an interview where she revealed who her current sleeping partner is, and it’s her adorable doggo. The actress’ career saw a breakthrough after she appeared in the popular sitcom Friends, and to date, half the people recognise her as Rachel Green from the show.

Jennifer Aniston’s pictures from the 90s and the early 2000s are absolutely gorgeous, and the throwback pictures that we came across on Twitter from the early 2000s, where she looks eternally gorgeous. The actress is seen wearing a satin dress with a lace border and tie-up detail below the chest, with the upper portion fairly exposing her racy cleav*ge as she flashed her hypnotic smile for the camera.

She modelled for the Esquire looked breathtaking in this easy breezy outfit, and one can’t possibly stay away from the charm of Jennifer Aniston after watching these pictures of her. Jennifer’s dress was beautifully wrinkled and clung to her figure. Her hair was messy and down, giving a very raw s*xual appeal to the entire look.

Jennifer Aniston sported dewy makeup with creamy peach blush soft n*de shadow over the eyelids. For her lips, she was given soft creamy n*de shaded lip colour; as she went completely accessory-less, she only had her wedding ring on; she was still married to Brad Pitt back then. Aniston simply looked dreamy in that photo shoot, and her fans, including us, have fallen in love with her all over again.

Check out her pictures here:

