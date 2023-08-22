Jennifer Aniston is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, with a massive fan following. The actress rose to fame with her role as Rachel in Friends, and the rest is history. The actress never misses an opportunity to make headlines with her public appearances, and in her latest interview, Jen revealed who she’s sleeping with, and you’ll never be able to guess it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Jennifer enjoys a huge fan following on social media and has over 42 million followers on Instagram. The actress often gives fans a glimpse into her luxurious lifestyle on the photo-sharing platform, and we love how she’s still so maintained healthwise at this age.

Now talking about the latest scoop, in the latest interview with The Wall Street Journal Magazine, Jennifer Aniston was asked who she’s sleeping with and responding to it, she said, “My dog.” Jen added, “That’s who I’m sleeping with.”

Jennifer Aniston always takes every chance to impress us with her sense of humour. In the same interview, the Friends actress also revealed how she finds it difficult to express her needs in a relationship and said, “It’s just about not being afraid to say what you need and what you want. And it’s still a challenge for me in a relationship. I’m really good at every other job I have, and that’s sort of the one area that’s a little…”

For those who don’t know, Jen was once married to Brad Pitt, and their love story is as old as time in Tinseltown. Later in 2015, she married Justin Theroux and parted ways in 2018.

What do you think about Jennifer Aniston sleeping with her dog, LOL? Tell us in the space below.

