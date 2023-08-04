Jennifer Aniston is one of the leading actresses in Hollywood who has not only acquired popularity for portraying Rachel in Friends but has also been famous for her love affairs, be it with Brad Pitt or Justin Theroux. Her marital life with Brad will always be iconic, but she had also spent a good amount of time with her another ex Justin.

Today we have brought to you a throwback report of Jen and Justin’s s*x life that might even help you to spice up your bed situation with your current partner too. Wanna give it a read? Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

Apparently, three months after exchanging vows with each other in their Bel-Air backyard, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux couldn’t leave their honeymoon phase. And as per a throwback report, they had quite an adventurous s*x life. Why? Well, according to a close source, they used to dine n*ked. Yes, you heard that right.

An insider in an interview with Star magazine had shared some bedroom details about Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux and said, “[Jen] says their s*x life is off the charts and that Justin is very adventurous. Their new thing is eating dinner in the n*de!”

The source further added that the couple often used to stay separately, and they used to enjoy their time apart, “There’s no doubt they love each other and really are best friends, but they’re careful not to spend too much time together. They just enjoy their own space too much. They actually get along better when they’re on separate coasts. They flirt by text and love to send each other pictures of their wedding rings.”

Did you know Jennifer used to see a marriage counsellor for many marital issues or relationship problems as she knew about her controlling tendency? Well, let’s keep that story for another day.

Would you like to take your s*x life to another level by trying this little trick as Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux? Let us know.

