Hollywood actors, on numerous occasions, have expressed their concern with the paparazzi culture. While some rant about it and fail to deal with the photographers, others act cleverly and bring out their genius ideas, forcing the paparazzi to leave the celebrities alone. Daniel Radcliffe is one such genius actor who once managed to evade the photographers after wearing the same outfit repeatedly, leaving them frustrated. Scroll down to know the details.

Since Radcliffe is one of the biggest actors in Hollywood – thanks to his mega-blockbusters Harry Potter movies, the paparazzi always chase him just to get a few shots of him right and sell it to magazines and agencies and get a high price for it.

In an interview, as per Ladbible, Daniel Radcliffe shared how he once wore the same jacket with just different T-shirts underneath to piss off the paparazzi. “I would wear the same outfit every single time with different T-shirts underneath but I would wear the same jacket and zip it up so they couldn’t see what I was wearing underneath, and the same hat,” said Radcliffe.

Daniel Radcliffe added, “So they could take photos for six months but it would look like the same day. They became un-publishable, which was hilarious because there’s nothing better than seeing the paparazzi get really frustrated.”

Take a look:

The Harry Potter star also ended up fooling fashion editorial tables as he revealed, “There was one hysterical moment when my ‘stage door outfit,’ as it was called, ended up on, like, one of the fashion bits in the newspaper, which is like an old dirty hat and a jacket that hasn’t been washed in ages and somehow it got in there. I was very proud.”

Daniel Radcliffe looks like he always had trouble handling fame, as he once mentioned how he became an alcoholic after he got famous at a young age. There were apparently times when he showed up on the set of Harry Potter movies, all intoxicated.

Interestingly, Daniel Radcliffe is not the only actor who knows how to get rid of paparazzi. Aquaman star Jason Mamoa, Johnny Depp, and Shaquille O’Neal, among a few others, use clever techniques to not get clicked by the paparazzi.

