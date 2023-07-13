Daniel Radcliffe, the face of Harry Potter movies has received immense popularity and success with his portrayal of the titular character. While it has been decades since the actor has been the face of the movie franchise, it is now official that the franchise will get a reboot as a TV series. Following the news many of the potter heads were disappointed, while many of them had mixed reactions. Reacting to the same, Daniel hopes that the new rebooted TV series can please the fans who did not like the previous movies.

The English actor played the titular character of The Boy Who Lived in all eight movies based on J.K. Rowling’s book series. He first appeared is 2001’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and has been the face of the franchise with supporting cast members like Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and many more.

During a recent conversation with Variety, Daniel Radcliffe was present to discuss his recent Emmy nomination for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. In the conversation, the actor also shared his opinions on the upcoming Harry Potter show, which is in development for Max. As he is excited about the new series, he said, “I’ll be able to enjoy it with everyone else possibly, with a slightly different perspective. It’s a nice thing that a whole new generation is going to get introduced to the stories in a new way.”

Hoping that it can introduce the story to a new generation while also winning over any existing fans who were disappointed by the movies, Daniel Radcliffe added, “They’ll see it as a TV series, so they’ll probably have time to go into all the things. So for the people that were angry about things that were cut from the film, hopefully, they will finally be able to see the full version they wanted.”

While the Harry Potter films have generally faithful to their source material, they have often omit several major elements due to time constraints in the movie. However, as it getting a reboot, the potter heads can definitely hope a new version which would be more comic accurate.

Let us know what do you think about Daniel Radcliffe, do you think he can have any sort of role in the new reboot TV series? For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

