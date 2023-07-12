The K-Pop industry is indeed flourishing with their world-famous bands, such as BTS, BLACKPINK, TXT and more. As these bands enjoy massive fan bases, they never fail to regularly share the details about their lives. However, one thing that they are always tight-lipped about is their dating lives. After taking social media by storm with her alleged viral video with BTS’ V from Paris, it seems that BLACKPINK’s Jennie is confirming her relationship rumours.

It has been over a year since Jennie and V have been rumoured to be dating after a few fans claimed they saw them on a drive. However, neither the South Korean stars nor their agencies have confirmed if the fans’ claims were true.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In May, French journalist Amar Taoualit shared a video on his social media claiming that the couple he filmed taking a romantic stroll in Paris were BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie. As Jennie was in Europe for her Cannes Film Festival debut and V had jetted off to Paris for a CELINE event, the timing of the clip made fans believe there was something cooking between the two idols. Reacting to the clip, the two stars’ agencies mentioned that they could not comment on it since the faces of the couple were not visible.

Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMAR Taoualit (@taoualit__amar)

However, it seems that Jennie has confirmed it was her with V that night, walking hand in hand in the City of Love with her latest Instagram post. The Idol star recently treated her millions of fans with snaps from “few weeks back” i which she wore an outfit similar to that in the viral video. We are wondering if it is a confirmation that she is dating BTS’ V. Take a look at her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

Whether it is a confirmation or not, BLINKS are lauding Jennie as an “unbothered queen” for sharing the pictures. An Instagram user wrote, “JENNIE WON THE IDGAF WAR,” while another wrote, “I love her for not caring about the ppl who are barking in the comments. It’s her life and she’s happy, successful, and loved.”

For the unversed, Jennie also received backlash for her acting debut with Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd starrer The Idol.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Do You Know? Tom Cruise Has A “No Running” Policy For All His Co-Stars But Ended Up Breaking It For This Talented Lady!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News