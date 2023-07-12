BTS debuted in 2010 and soon got popular in the K-pop industry. However, it took them a long time to get accepted and be visible by their fellow K-pop artistes and later in the big bad world of Hollywood. Well, we are not the one who’s claiming this. In fact, several BTS members made this revelation in their upcoming memoir named Beyond the Story: 10-year Record of BTS. Scroll down to know the details.

BTS members, for the unversed include, Jungkook, RM, V, Jimin, Suga, Jin and J-Hope. The renowned K-pop group is best known for their hit singles like Butter, Dynamite, I Need U, Fake Love, DNA, and Mic Drop among a few others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of their confession, according to Insider, the South Korean septet reflected on how poorly they were treated by other artistes before their first big award. In the memoir, BTS member V said, “It’s fine if other teams are named as candidates for first place. We just need to work harder. But at the broadcasting stations, we’d always be the first to say hello and greet everyone, the sunbaes and hubaes alike.” V added, “But some people just ignored us and passed right by. Or mocked us for not even being candidates for top place.”

BTS won a big award in 2015 with I Need U but in 2014, BTS failed to scoop an award for Danger at Mnet Asian Music Awards and the tension amidst the group at the time was an all-time high. According to V, the members felt “unspeakable disappointment” and “tear-jerking emotion” in the van after the broadcast when they failed to pick the award.

V added, “That’s when we thought, ‘Hey us, let’s do really well. So that no one will ever look down us again.’”

J-hope too recalled the struggles of their earlier days reflecting how difficult it was for them to promote their 2014 single Danger on South Korean music shows.

Hope recalled how the group was called to attend the live broadcast for the announcement of first place “after about twenty music show pre-recordings. When they got there, BTS was stunned to know that they weren’t even a contender for the top prize.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: BLACKPINK’s Jennie Reportedly Accepted The Role In ‘The Idol’ Without Any Help From YG Entertainment, Still Facing The Backlash For Being A Part Of The Show Filled With N*dity: “If She Was That Desperate…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News