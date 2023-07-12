Jason Momoa received appreciation for his antagonist role in the Fast X movie. While the movie did not receive positive comments from the critics and the audiences, it was his performance as Dante Reyes which was a showstopper. However, as he played the son of Hernan Reyes, who was last seen in Fast Five, revealed that he and his on-screen son would joke around on the set about how they look nothing alike. Read on to find out what actor Joaquim de Almeida had to say about Momoa.

Joaquim de Almeida was the main villain of the Fast Five, and the actor had a small role in a flashback scene in the recently released Fast X movie. The movie saw Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto facing off against Momoa’s Dante, who is out for revenge after his father’s death during the events of 2011’s Fast Five.

During a recent conversation with Collider, the Fast Five villain Joaquim de Almeida talked about Jason Momoa’s lack of any real resemblance to his character. He revealed that they both joked on the film’s set about how Momoa’s impressive physique and stature must have come from his mother’s side of the family. Joaquim was shocked when he got the call for the Fast X movie and even more surprised upon learning that the Aquaman actor would play his son’s role.

Upon sharing his reaction, he revealed that his initial reaction was, “What the f*ck” when he got to know that Momoa would be his son as he is being asked to join the movie for the flashback scenes. However, they both jelled up quite well, as Joaquim later revealed, “I said, ‘Jason, man, your mama is so big. It was really tough.’ [Laughs] Because how would you have a son that big?”

With all that, Momoa is set to reprise his role as Arthur Curry in the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom movie. The movie is set to be a standalone movie and not a part of DCU, as many were assuming that it would be a part of James Gunn’s vision.

