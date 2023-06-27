The war between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DCU has been a silent one and more than the studios, is fought by the fans, who think of themselves as the soldiers of the camp their represent, and their pride depends on it. Most recently after James Gunn took over the boss chair at the DC camp with Peter Safran, both the comic book inspired spaces are making noise for everything that is happening in and around them. While Gunn chose to axe Henry Cavill’s future as Superman as his first decision as the boss, Deadpool creator Rob Leifeld has criticized not giving Man Of Steel the deserved future a decade ago.

For the unversed, Henry joined the DCEU as Superman in 2013 with Man Of Steel. He was the Clark Kent appointed by Zack Snyder, who definitely has some very illustrious plans with him, considering he cast him as the iconic character in every movie that he made in the camp moving forward right till Justice League. But his run was cut short and a sequel to Man Of Steel was never made.

Turns out, the very fact that DCU never attempted at taking forward Superman’s tale and giving us Man Of Steel 2 irked Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld, who has now slammed the studio for skipping steps that could have helped make them glorious rather than trying hard to become the MCU. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

On his Twitter handle, Rob Leifeld shared a throwback tweet about Man Of Steel’s one wee Box Office that had left behind the lifetime of Superman Returns. Pinning it, the Deadpool creator wrote, “10 years back & this is where the sliding door is, DC should have stayed course and given a proper sequel to MOS, expand Superman and his story, not skip steps trying to exceed Marvel at the time. Required more patience than they could muster. The seeds were planted.”

10 years back & this is where the sliding door is, DC should have stayed course and given a proper sequel to MOS, expand Superman and his story, not skip steps trying to exceed Marvel at the time. Required more patience than they could muster. The seeds were planted. https://t.co/nbCJHBanEn — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) June 25, 2023

However, Henry Cavill as Superman is now history, and Man Of Steel 2 is an impossible dream. James Gunn is now shaping Superman: Legacy, which is now in the casting process and slated for a July 11, 2025 release. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information on this and everything else from the world of entertainment.

