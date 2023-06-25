The Flash movie was one of the highly anticipated projects for the superhero fandom until it was released recently. While the DC movie got mixed reviews, it saw various possibilities of a multiverse and how characters from other universes could appear. As the movie brought back Micheal Keaton’s Batman, which brought joy to the fans, it was also rumoured that Christain Bale’s Caped Crusader would appear in the movie.

While The Dark Knight Batman could not appear in the movie, a new report claims that the makers did approach the actor to reprise the role. However, as the actor declined the offer, it would have been a delight to watch Affleck, Keaton, and Bale’s Batman in a single frame. Read on to know more about it!

Taking to Twitter, Post Cred Pod posted about Warner Bros. reportedly tried to get Christian Bale to appear as Batman at the end of The Flash movie, but he refused. While there has been no confirmation about the source, it can be assumed that it would have been a huge opportunity to churn out more money for Warner Bros. As the movie did mark the ending of the previous DCEU, do you think it would have been a nice idea to reprise all the previous characters just to give a proper send-off?

In the past, Christian Bale was asked to reprise the role of Batman, but the actor refused, saying that he would only return only if Christian Bale would be the director of the movie. While that seems impossible for time to come, but it surely would have been a delight for the superhero fandom.

Warner Bros. tried to get Christian Bale to appear as Batman at the end of #TheFlash but he refused (via @ThatKevinSmith) pic.twitter.com/EuGT9vBYwK — Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) June 24, 2023

“For me, that would be a matter of Chris Nolan, if he ever decided to do it again and if he chose to come my way again, then yeah, I would consider it because that was always our pact between each other is we would just stick to it,” said the actor.

However, while The Flash movie did bid farewell to Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s Batman characters, Warner Bros is focusing on the upcoming Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman – II. Let us know what do you think about it, and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

