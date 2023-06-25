Keanu Reeves is one of the humblest, along with being one of the most talented actors in Hollywood, and his fanbase just a lot more number f fans after his latest film John Wick: Chapter 4, came out a few days back. He might be a great actor and a genuine human being, but at times, life throws curve balls at you that leave you a little embarrassed, and the same happened with Reeves when he had to kiss his A Walk In The Clouds co-star Atiana Sanchez-Gijon.

The film is a romance drama that came out in 1995, where a married soldier returns from the second world war and poses as the husband of a pregnant woman to save her from her father. He has several unique experiences, like staying married to Winona Ryder under the eye of God or his Something’s Gotta Give co-star being awkward about kissing him, but this one time, the tables had turned, and the John Wick star dreaded a lip lock with his Spanish co-star.

In 1995 while filming the movie A Walk in the Clouds, Keanu Reeves got himself in a sticky situation owing to a sporting accident that caused an injury in his mouth. As per reports, he had to get four stitches in his mouth owing to the injury, and unfortunately, he had to kiss Atiana the next day. He once, in an interview with The Virginia Pilot, said, “Yeah, it was the most painful kiss ever.”

Keanu Reeves, however, further mentioned how it was necessary for him to go through with it as well. He said, “But maybe that helped the scene. Atiana was very sweet. She knew I was suffering, but I had to do it.”

As mentioned earlier, Keanu Reeves have had several such moments, like the time when Diane Keaton felt awkward about kissing him yet did it and admitted that it was a guilty pleasure for her at that time. She told Sydney Morning Herald, “It was pretty embarrassing, and for Keanu, too. It has to do with the time of life. It’s instinctive – [while kissing him] you go, ‘Uh, probably not!’ And Keanu was going, ‘Definitely not!’ He was trying to be polite. But he’s so beautiful; it’s stupefying. It was a guilty pleasure. A very guilty pleasure.” The discomfort in Keaton reportedly stemmed from the age gap between the two, and she also dreaded all the intimate scenes that she had to do with him.

