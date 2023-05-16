Keanu Reeves is one of the most desirable actors in the showbiz industry. Known mostly for his action-packed blockbuster hits, the actor once paired with Diane Keaton and shared the screen together in the 2003 hit romance Something’s Gotta Give. Not to forget, the actors had an age gap of around two decades, making it difficult to lock lips for a scene.

The movie had Reeves playing the role of a doctor who’s involved in an intimate relationship with the actor. Both the stars also had a romantic link in the film, they didn’t begin their rumoured romance until two years after the film was released. While their chemistry was speaking for itself, Keaton once shared how found kissing Keanu Reeves ‘horribly embarrassing.’

During a conversation with LA Times, the Something’s Gotta Give actress reacted to kissing Keanu Reeves by saying, “Yuck, it feels all wrong to me,” due to the age difference. She later added, “It’s like being with your son to me, not appealing. God bless every woman who has a younger man but … no! Kissing Keanu in the movie was really fun but horribly embarrassing.”

After they would have a kissing scene, both the actors would run to opposite sides of the room. She said, “There was so much kissing and all this time in bed. We felt so much terror about being so exposed, and we got to be so close because of that”. Reportedly, both of them became romantically involved offscreen as well, though neither has officially confirmed or denied the relationship.

Both the actors, Keanu Reeves and Diane Keaton reunited at the 2020 Academy Awards and got a flirty while presenting the Best Original Screenplay award.

#Oscars Moment: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won win Best Original Screenplay for @ParasiteMovie pic.twitter.com/Rf6f8a929Z — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

Reflecting on her past romantic relationships, Diane Keaton once shared how she already knew in high school that she didn’t want to get married one day. However, she dated several Hollywood stars, including Al Pacino, Woody Allen, and Warren Beatty.

