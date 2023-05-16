The world was still processing the wilderness of the casting process of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four Reboot, when James Gunn decided to enter the forest to find his discoveries for his first DCU project as the boss, Superman: Legacy. In the past week, reports have managed to confuse the most clever of us all because there are multiple names, characters, and even alleged ethnicity demands being spoken about in the news. Amid all of this is Rachel Brosnahan, who has decided to talk about the rumours surrounding her.

Not long after the contenders to play Clark Kent in Superman: Legacy made news, the rumour mill was busy churning out the names in contention to play Louis Lane, Superman’s journalist girlfriend. Rachel Brosnahan, Emma Mackey, Samara Weaving, and Phoebe Dynevor, were all in the race to play Louis. But there have been no chatter around that ever since.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Turns out The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan has now decided to talk about the buzz around her. While she conveyed that she is open to the opportunity, she has neither denied, nor accepted whether she auditioned for the part already on not. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Comicbook report, Rachel Brosnahan has now broken silence about the rumours of her being a top contender to play Louis Lane in Superman: Legacy. Sharing an advice, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star said, “Take everything you read on the internet with a grain of salt is my first piece of advice.”

But Rachel Brosnahan also ensured that she expressed her interest in playing the part and conveyed how fond she is of Louis Lane. “Look, it would be extraordinary; I grew up watching Louis Lane, this incredibly talented journalist, [who is] far from a damsel in distress, and I would jump at the chance if it arose,” she said.

Superman: Legacy is the first movie in the new DCU, and its Chapter 1: Gods And Monsters. The movie is slated for a 2025 release as of now. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: James Gunn Lashes Out At A DC Leaker For Saying Margot Robbie Will No Longer Be Seen As Harley Quinn: “Making Up Bullsh*t Like This… Can Be Hurtful”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News