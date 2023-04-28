Henry Cavill is no longer a part of the Superman franchise, and we are still in the darks who will play next. Now, James Gunn has finally teased some traits that he is looking for in his new Superman, and we wonder who matches those traits. And, well, it’s not Chris Pratt. Keep scrolling to read what James Gunn has said!

Ever since Gunn became DC Universe’s co-CEO, he turned the DC world upside down, including Henry’s exit as Superman to Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman’s third instalment cancellation. For some time, there have been rumours that Chris Pratt might become the new Superman, but James’ recent revelation stated that it’s not true.

In an interview with Variety, James Gunn talked about the traits he’s looking for in his new Superman and also shared that even though they have some great choices in their hands, they are still looking forward. He said, “It’s hard but we’re looking. And we actually have some really great choices, which I’m excited about.”

Going further, James Gunn added, “It has to be somebody who has all the humanity that Superman has, but he’s also an alien. It’s gotta be somebody who has the kindness and compassion that Superman has. And it has to be somebody that you’d want to give you a hug.”

Every other Superman actor has created a new legacy to continue that. James Gunn shared, “You know, all the Supermen have been good, so we just have to add to that story.”

With all these new aspects hint at a light-hearted Superman compared to the dark Synderverse Superman. Well, while we still don’t know who might be finally filling in for Henry Cavill as Superman, the traits mentioned above might help James Gunn to decide whom he wants to play Superman.

James Gunn has also claimed that Superman will not be a goofy-comedy like Guardians of the Galaxy or the Peacemaker.

What are your thoughts? Who would be the next Superman after Henry Cavill? Let us know.

