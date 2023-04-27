One of the biggest highlight of the month is James Gunn finally announcing his first movie as the boss man at the DCU, and it is none other than Superman: Legacy. The filmmaker has chosen to tell the story of Blue Boy Scout as his first movie after taking the Co-Boss chair at the studio. While this trajectory was also Zack Snyder’s, who decided to enter the DCEU with Man Of Steel, everyone is intrigued to know what Gunn has to offer with the most iconic superhero. The filmmaker now speaks about the tone and many other things.

For the unversed, DCU is finally getting streamlined after a couple of months on unsettling waters. The cancellation of Henry Cavill’s comeback and the axing of Man Of Steel 2, in turn killing Zack Snyder’s future in the DCU is still fresh with the audience. While that, when he announced Superman: Legacy, it had to raise eyebrows.

James Gunn has now decided to talk about his first movie at DCU after taking the head chair. The filmmaker opens up about the movie being a serious homage to the most iconic superhero of all time and not comedy like his previous movies, specifically MCU’s Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, James Gunn who is now promoting Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 decided to talk about Superman: Legacy and his motivation to make it as his first film in Chapter 1 Gods and Monsters. He spoke about the tonality and also Cryptically said that he respects Zack Snyder’s version of the superhero.

“I completely relate to Superman because he’s everything I am,” James Gunn said. “He’s somebody who is an outsider who feels like an alien, but also the ultimate insider, because he’s [frick]ing Superman. And that’s kind of like what I feel like.”

He went on to talk about the challenges that came handy with Superman: Legacy. “It’s easier to take a character nobody knows, like the Guardians, or Peacemaker, and then do whatever you want with them,” Gunn continued. “People in every single country in the world know the story of Superman.”

While on the same, James Gunn even addressed how he had refused to direct a Superman movie in 2018 because of the same reasons. He has now decided to make a truly sincere superhero movie and not induce comedy or make Clark Kent any quirky like his past projects. “How can I make it different from the Superman movies that have been made so far, but also have it respect all the Superman movies that have been made so far?” he asks. “So it just took me some time to try to figure it out.”

Superman: Legacy is slated for a July 11, 2025 release. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

