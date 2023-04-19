Henry Cavill is one of the most adorable actors in Hollywood who is prominently known for playing Superman. His fans around the world are still in shock after his exit from the franchise, which made netizens anguish over social media. Following his departure, many trashed James Gunn, DC, and Warner Bros. for making such a decision. Henry once opened up about Justice League’s reshoots and revealed he was not physically present in the shoot as director Zack Snyder could add him with the help of CGI.

The Superman actor talked about how Snyder could create anything in visual effects, including Superman. As the actor did not join the cast members to film the new scenes, he once explained the CGI process that went behind into doing it. Read on to find out more about it!

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Henry Cavill told host Josh Horowitz he’s not filming anything new for the Snyder Cut. However, the Superman actor knew how the director could add more of his scenes to the movie even without him. When asked about filming the scene that was four hours long as Justice League, he revealed it was planned as a four-part miniseries.

Henry Cavill said the movie had “all CGI apart from a few characters.” While adding how Snyder can add his character in the movie, the actor said, “There’s stuff there which you can build in post. You can spend $600 million making CGI stuff… It’s in the can plus the stuff which they’re going to craft in post now.” He later reminded the host that Superman is only resurrected halfway through the film.

“It’s so long ago now. Everything that he shot is what he’s using. Of course, there are certain things you can add,” said Henry Cavill. However, the days were gone when we were excited about Cavill’s Superman. Now, we will be getting a new Superman in the DCU who is said to be a lot younger as compared to the previous actor’s age.

Let us know what do you think about it, and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Hailey Bieber Pairs Thongs With A Skimpy Crop Top Raising Mercury Levels Flaunting Her S*xy Legs & ‘Come-Hither’ Looks!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News