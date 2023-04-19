Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, is one of the most influential musicians in the world. However, in the past year, the rapper has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. While some stood in his support, the rapper also received backlash from many. Now, he has seemingly deactivated his official Instagram handle, and you would not want to miss netizens’ reactions.

Every now and then, Ye makes remarks about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her personal life. Last year, the rapper lost his cool and released his personal chats with Kim while calling out her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kanye West’s controversial journey did not end there as he also received massive backlash for publicly expressing his fondness for Nazi German leader Adolf Hitler and his antisemitic remarks. Last month, a report claimed 59 incidents antisemitic incidents took place in the last three months of 2022, where the antisemites referenced West.

Amid the discussions around Kanye West’s controversies, the rapper has deactivated his Instagram handle, and netizens are nothing but happy. As the news of West leaving Instagram broke out on Twitter, many users turned up to react to the same.

Kanye West deactivates Instagram. pic.twitter.com/j5zLWioPxR — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 18, 2023

While a Twitter user wrote, “the world is healing,” another penned, “We just keep winning.”

A user also wrote, “he saw the allegations that karma is coming as a single, we won.”

A fourth user joked, “Smartest thing he’s done in a while.”

Meanwhile, Kanye West is focusing on his personal life, kids and his new wife Bianca Censori. According to a report by Daily Beast, Kanye told documentary director Adam Macacho, “Right now, I am living my life – like I’m concentrating on the school, The Donda Academy, and my new wife, and my kids, and that’s it. I just want to be left alone.”

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: ‘The Notebook’ Star Rachel McAdams Gets Hailed For Posing With Armpit Hair, Fans React, “So Brave, So Much Girl Power…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News