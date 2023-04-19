Canadian star Rachel McAdams became a hot topic of discussion on the Internet after she made sure her armpits were not edited in her latest photo shoot. The 44-year-old actress got hailed by social media users for pulling such a stunt with many dubbing her as an inspiration. McAdams also opened up on how she treats her body adding that it was crucial to reflect it back to the world.

Rachel McAdams, who shares two kids i.e. son, 5, and a daughter, 2 with her longtime partner Jamie Linden, also made headlines way back in 2018 when she posed with a breast pump while wearing Versace. Read on for more.

While posing for Bustle Magazine, Rachel McAdams told the publication, “With this shoot, I’m wearing latex underwear. But I’ve had two children.” The Mean Girls star said that she is keeping it real adding, “This is my body, and I think that’s so important to reflect back out to the world.” In the photo shoot, the actress is seen lying on a burgundy sofa with unshaved body hair. The actress in the interview further shared, “It’s OK to look your best and work at it and be healthy, but that’s different for everyone.” McAdams posed in a black vintage corset with black Hermès pants for the feature photo.

Take a look:

Andy Vermaut shares:Rachel McAdams Stuns Rocking Full Armpit Hair In Corset Top In Rare Photo Shoot: Rachel McAdams looked gorgeous when she starred in a rare photoshoot & showed off her… https://t.co/wdl37lGKMj Thank you. #AndyVermautLovesHollywood #ThankYouForTheEntertainment pic.twitter.com/bEjGL5G65u — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) April 18, 2023

While further talking about her own struggles and coming to terms with her changing body, Rachel McAdams stated, “I remember being very disappointed by my first bra. I wanted leopard print, but it was more like a bandeau top with a tiny little white bow. The boys just seemed relentless.”

Social media users praised Rachel McAdams for not hiding her armpit hair. One user stated, “My celebrity crush! I didn’t think I could love Rachel McAdams any more, then she does this! There’s nothing s*xier than a confident woman who doesn’t give a s*it what people think of her looks! If armpit hair disgusts you, grow the f**k up, pindick!”

Another posted, “On the one hand, Rachel McAdams with armpit hair. On the other hand, God-like AI.” One user shared, “If she was my Rachel McAdams with armpit hair I’d be happy as long as she doesn’t have a Rachel McAdam’sApple.”

An individual tweeted, “I love armpit hair when it’s on Rachel McAdams but honestly not for modest reasons.” And, one concluded, “Wow, look at this. Rachel McAdams doesn’t shave her armpits. So brave. So inspiring. So much girl power.

