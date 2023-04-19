Matt Damon is among the most bankable celebrities in the world, with a number of high-grossing blockbuster films in his career. While the actor-director has had an illustrious career, he allegedly also had some fun years before tying the knot with Luciana Barroso. Talking about the actor’s fun and naughty encounters, Real Wives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp recently confirmed that she had a one-night stand with Damon two decades ago.

Damon began his journey in showbiz with a small role in the 1988 film Mystic Pizza. He continued to play supporting roles in various movies and gained prominence in 1997 as he wrote and starred in Good Will Hunting with his childhood friend Ben Affleck. The two stars even won an Academy Award for the movie in the Best Screenplay category.

Coming back to what happened when the actor was 30, RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp recently appeared on Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis Live show and got candid about her personal life. During her appearance, Teddi seemingly confirmed her hook-up with Matt Damon. Before she could even get to the point, her gal-pal and the Real Housewives of California alum Tamra Judge jumped in and said, “Can we talk about the celebrity that Teddi boned when she was…” Teddi interjected to stop Tamra from revealing anything more.

It did not stop Tamra from spilling beans about the 41-year-old as she continued, “She mentioned it on a podcast and then went back and told the producers, ‘Take that guy’s name out.’” Now, Tamra tells people to “DM” her if they want to know the guy’s name, to which Teddi said, “I’m like, ‘Stop telling people.’ I did not wanna out this guy.

When the host asked Teddi how old she was during her wild encounter, the latter revealed she was 20, but the celebrity she hooked up with was ten years older than her. She said, “I was… 20? I had a fake ID to get into the club. He was probably 30? 10 years older.” However, Teddi did not stop spilling the beans about this mystery man and mentioned that he is a “big name” and “has a very famous best friend as well,” probably Ben Affleck. Tamra further intervened and revealed the initials of the celebrity are M and D. When one of the people on the table said, “That was my guess, it’s Matt Damon,” Tamra confirmed it with some head nods.

In the end, Teddi tried to clear the air saying there were several other people whose initials were MD. Despite her experiences during her early years, Teddi Mellencamp has a happy family now as she tied the knot with Edwin Arroyave in 2011 and welcomed three kids with him.

