There is no way the netizens following the Bring Back SnyderVerse movement will stop advocating for the filmmaker Zack Snyder anytime soon. Snyder has been in the headlines throughout the pandemic for many reasons, finally only to bid them a brief goodbye when James Gunn entered the DCU and killed the any last bit of a chance he had to return. But that is not stopping the filmmaker from talking about his stint at DCEU, and now he talks about his initial controversial idea for Batman v Superman: The Dawn Of Justice.

Batman v Superman was Zack’s second movie in the then DCEU, and he had introduced the stellar Henry Cavill as Superman and was about to present Ben Affleck as one of the best Batman. The filmmaker made the movie much more than its subject but also made some questionable creative decisions like the ‘Martha’ scene, which became a bothering bit for many.

But if you thought that Martha was more bothering, you might be alien to Zack Snyder’s initial idea to create a severe problem between Batman and Superman. He has planned to make Ben Affleck’s Bruce hook up with Amy Addams’ Lois Lane. Read on to know everything you should about this surprising update of the day.

Talking about his initial idea for Batman v Superman: The Dawn Of Justice to the Russo Brothers on their podcast Pizza Film School, Zack Snyder said, “I think in the original script, Lois and Batman got together briefly. There was this whole other thing, and everyone was like, ‘Oh, my God, you can’t do that.’ Because Superman was dead, and Lois is a pretty amazing person. Her part in Justice League is really – especially since I had Amy, and Amy’s like, a genius, I really felt like we should lean on Amy because she’s just a great actress, a force of nature …”

Zack Snyder added, “And then I loved the idea of setting up this concept, like in the movie where the husband goes off to war and he’s dead and the wife moves on and then the husband appears, like, ‘I’m not dead, I’m fine,’ how do you deal with that? I was super into that concept, that, ‘Oh, no, Superman can be brought back to life.’”

Well, looking at a future where Batman was with Lois and Superman came back to see his lover moving on is a difficult thing. Maybe the idea was chopped for good. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

