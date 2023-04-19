There is no way the Internet is letting James Gunn forget that he sat on the DCU throne right when the hopes to see Zack Snyder coming back to the studio were at their all-time high. Every move the new boss makes is inevitably compared or connected to the SnyderVerse, and he is called out and questioned for the same. Amid all of this, it was going to be even more intense when the filmmaker announced the production of Superman: Legacy. Netizens are busy labelling him insecure as we speak.

Gunn’s vision for the DCU is now moving forward. The filmmaker, after announcing the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, decided to take a break from announcement and shaped the first movie and one of the most anticipated himself. It was yesterday when he announced Superman: Legacy entering early production, and the internet couldn’t believe it is already happening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sharing a picture of the script that said “Superman: Legacy, written by James Gunn. While the announcement is indeed exciting, it is the timing that has put off the SnyderVerse fans and the Zack Snyder loyalist. They have called out James for being insecure and trying to steal Snyder’s thunder. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

James Gunn made the Superman: Legacy announcement right on the day the Russo Brothers Pizza Film School podcast was about to drop featuring Zack Snyder. The Twitterati called this his move to steal Zack’s thunder and even called him insecure. A user wrote, “WB and you going to destroy DC universe. You don’t have vision like Zack Snyder, You don’t know anything about DC or Superman. Zack Snyder had build a great world and this world started with MoS. All DC’s fans has a hope one day Zack Snyder going to back MoS 2 and JLA trilogy.”

Another wrote, “@JamesGunn why can’t you be better than previous regime? Why the old stupid tactics to overshadowing Zack Snyder/ Henry cavill/ …” However there was also support for the filmmaker, who were defending his move. Check out the reactions.

Zack Snyder exists James Gunn : pic.twitter.com/T7M2JuqeQu — Akash jay (@ThaAkashDeep) April 18, 2023

WB and you going to destroy DC universe. You don’t have vision like Zack Snyder, You don’t know anything about DC or Superman. Zack Snyder had build a great world and this world started with MoS. All DC’s fans has a hope one day Zack Snyder going to back MoS 2 and JLA trilogy. — T (@TK197979) April 18, 2023

James Gunn: Ahhhh! Zack Snyder has done something DC related! I must announce something!!! It seems a bit insecure — Greg Campbell (@GregCam58873959) April 18, 2023

@JamesGunn why can't you be better than previous regime? Why the old stupid tactics to overshadowing Zack Snyder/ Henry cavill/ … — DC Comics Fan (@DcFanWorld) April 18, 2023

James Gunn tweeting like clockwork about the DCU whenever Zack Snyder is getting attention is laughable atp. Can’t wait to see his insecurity shine through even more during SnyderCon 😂 pic.twitter.com/tivnkeixlm — Dark Lord of the Fifth🥃 (@WhoaNowNick) April 18, 2023

Superman: Legacy has no release date right now. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Coachella 2023: Jackson Wang & Ciara Impress The Audience With A Remix Of XG’s ‘LEFT RIGHT’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News