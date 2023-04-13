Henry Cavill is one of the most desired men on the planet. His fantastic physique and personality have swooned the audience with his acting skulls and deadly looks. However, the actor didn’t always look like he does now. In fact, there was a time when the Superman actor was teased for his appearance. Even his girlfriends would reassure him that his weight was fine.

As time passed, it was the actor’s sheer dedication that he was able to take super revenge and transform himself into the way he is now. The actor had come far from his childhood years when he was bullied for being overweight. Read on to find out what the actor had to say about being self-critical of his body.

Henry Cavill turned the negative experience of bullying into a positive one. During a conversation with Guardian, he admitted the bullying made him critical towards his appearance. He revealed that taunts from childhood confided him in his adulthood. “I’m very self-critical, and I use that to motivate myself,” said Cavill. He would often tell himself, “‘You’re looking good!’ Other days, like today, because I’m off-season and haven’t been training, I’ll say, ‘Look at you, you fat fuck.’”

Even his girlfriends would reassure him about his physique and weight. Henry Cavill felt his physique was not good enough and said, “I tell myself, ‘Mate, you’re a mess. If you were to meet a bird out in a bar and bring her home, she’s expecting Superman. This is not Superman, and she’s going to be mega-disappointed.”

Henry Cavill also credits his childhood experience of trauma for giving him enough perspective to benefit him as he’s gotten older. Even now, the actor does not hold any grudges towards the people who bullied him as he had his sweet super revenge by working on himself. “It helped me read people very well, which has helped me in this industry. If I can understand the inner workings of a human being, then I can probably be a better actor,” added the actor.

