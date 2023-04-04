The superhero fandom has admired what Henry Cavill did with the portrayal of Superman in the DC movies and has been a fan of it. Unfortunately, his departure from the franchise shocked the world as it was heartbreaking for everyone. However, before the actor donned the red cape, many would not know that he was in the running to play Bruce Wayne and his alter ego, Batman.

It is hard for superhero fans to digest the fact that a new actor will take on the role of Batman and replace Henry Cavill. The character could not even get a proper farewell as he was teased in Black Adam. It was official that we might see him again back in action, as it just would have been a blockbuster hit for the studios. Unfortunately, fate had other plans!

As per a report by The Richest, the Man of Steel actor Henry Cavill was in the running for the role of Bruce Wayne, and his alter ego Batman in Batman Begins. Along with Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Christian Bale were his competitors for the same role. As the role ultimately went to Christian Bale, Warner Bros liked Henry Cavill and eventually gave him the role of Superman in Man of Steel, released in 2013. Later, he went on to play the role of Kal-El in DCEU movies like Justice League, Batman VS Superman, and lastly, he was seen in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam.

In all seriousness, Christian Bale did a fantastic job as Batman in Batman Begin, but what if Henry Cavill had played the role? As we will be getting a new Superman in James Gunn’s new DCU, Cavill’s portrayal of Kal-El will go down in history as one of the most loved characters in the superhero fandom. The new Superman is said to be young in age ranging from around 25 to 30 years old.

Nothing much has been released about the new Superman movie, but will we get to see Henry Cavill as Superman for a proper farewell? Let us know in the comments and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

