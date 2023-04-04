Ocean’s Eleven is one of the most successful and quite popular movies from the franchise. Ever since the first movie was released, which was itself a remake of a 1960 Rat Pack movie, starred Brad Pitt, George Clooney, and Matt Damon, along with others. The star-studded film made the audience even more attracted towards the next instalments. The 2018’s Ocean’s 8, the spin-off movie starring Sandra Bullock had many cameos from the Hollywood A-listers, but there was no presence of Matt.

Reports surfaced that Matt lost his chance to get a cameo in Ocean’s 8 because of his thoughtless and s*xist comments. Scroll below to know what actually happened and why his cameo was cut in the editing room.

Matt Damon had an important role in Ocean’s Eleven. The versatile Hollywood actor has worked in many projects and proved his acting prowess. He had even reprise his role in the sequels of Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen. Matt was also in the talks of coming back for Ocean’s 8 in a cameo role, but ultimately it didn’t see the light of day.

According to BuzzFeed, Matt Damon had shot a cameo role for Ocean’s 8, but it got cut in the editing room. It was chopped off after Damon’s comments about Harvey Weinstein and the MeToo movement surfaced vividly. As reported by the portal, Matt had given a controversial interview where he criticised Harvey but also said that not all claims of s*xual abuse “belong in the same category” and that there was a “spectrum” of behaviour.

Matt Damon’s statements had created a stir among the netizens, and a fan petition circulated to get him out of Ocean’s 8. The petition called out Damon as “thoughtless and sexist.” Later, the actor had apologised for saying all of those and had commented as reported in BuzzFeed, “I really wish I’d listened a lot more before I weighed in on this. I don’t want to further anybody’s pain with anything that I do or say. So for that, I am really sorry.”

Matt further explained, “A lot of those women are my dear friends, and I love them and respect them and support what they’re doing and want to be a part of that change…but I should get in the backseat and close my mouth for a while.”

Well, this is the reason why Matt Damon’s cameo was never there in Sandra Bullock’s Ocean’s 8. Did you know about this? Let us know!

