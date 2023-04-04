Gigi Hadid visiting India for a recent event created headlines worldwide and invited many netizens to troll the situation. As Varun Dhawan lifting her and giving a peck on her cheeks created controversies, a new photo of the American supermodel with Boney Kapoor has been going viral. Netizens showed no remorse in commenting upon the situation and memeing out of it!

It was not a regular day watching global stars walking down the red carpet in India. All of this was possible at the unveiling of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The model also shared her experience on her social media as she visited the streets of Mumbai. However, netizens have found a photo from the evening where Boney Kapoor is posing with her. Read on to find out what they have to say!

The photo of Boney Kapoor and Gigi Hadid has been circulating on Twitter as he kept his hands around her waist. Eagle eye netizens noticed and trolled the photo. Gigi dripped in gold as she wore a golden embellished white chikankari saree and paired it with a bead studded blouse whereas Boney Kapoor is seen wearing a black bandhgala kurta with golden buttons. “Patli kamariya tori haaye haaye haaye”, wrote a user while reacting to the photo of them standing together.

Patli kamariya tori haaye haaye haaye pic.twitter.com/u0DBdwZfE8 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) April 3, 2023

Boney Kapoor looks at Gigi Hadid as she smiles and poses for the camera. Their photo has created a lot of noise and for all the wrong reasons, as many have slammed Boney Kapoor. Reacting to the photos, another added a meme of Alia Bhatt

First Varun, now Boney Kapoor. Gigi be like – pic.twitter.com/yjiaHk7GpZ — Shaurin (@itsSSG_) April 3, 2023

According to gayrukhpur wale Boney Kapoor is a globalstar as he is not only posing a picture with Gigi Hadid but holding her thin waist 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/shyiCwKv3V — ∫a〽️ir (@stanRadhe) April 3, 2023

Another also posted a meme of Manoj Bajpayee from Gangs of Wasseypur

Boney Kapoor : biyaah ho gya hai? pic.twitter.com/08QRBVhOEn — Anant Kashyap (@theanantkashyap) April 3, 2023

Gigi Hadid shared her experience of a Bollywood dream come true as she reshared a clip on her stories where Varun Dhawan had lifted her. Interestingly, The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch event was also attended by MCU couple Zendaya and Tom Holland.

