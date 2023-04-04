Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha have been making headlines for the past few days. Ever since the duo was spotted together after a lunch date, rumours of their wedding surfaced. However, none of them officially confirmed that news, but they might make it official by getting engaged soon. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when Raghav was asked about whether he was looking for love or arrange and his answer was quite interesting. Scroll below to read the details!

The handsome hunk Raghav, who is rumoured to be dating actress Parineeti for a while now, was once asked to share the details of any prospective brides for him. The leader had a witty reply to the question, but he had refused to answer whether he was looking for love or arranged marriage.

During an interview with Unfiltered by Samdish in 2022, Raghav Chadha asked if he was looking for love or arranged marriage. To this, the MP was quick to answer that he is looking for marriage and didn’t specify love or arranged. When the interviewer jokingly asked that there must be a lot of offers for him, and there must be a long quest for marriage proposals outside his Rajendra Place home, the politician said, “Aapki nazar mai koi achi ladki ho toh batayega.”

Now, all eyes are on Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha when the couple will officially announce their wedding. It was speculated that Priyanka Chopra Jonas flew to India for Pari’s roka ceremony. However, there is no official announcement. On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Uunchai, where she starred along with Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher, among other veteran actors.

Well, we know Parineeti Chopra will make a pretty bride, and we can’t keep calm. What are your thoughts on it? Let us know in the comments section below!

