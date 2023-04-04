Nani’s Dasara is doing rocking business at the worldwide box office. Released on the occasion of Ram Navami, the film started off on a brilliant note and covered a lot of distance in the opening weekend itself. It’ll soon be going past its budget mark and on its way to becoming a huge success. Amid this, the producer has reportedly gifted a BMW car to director Srikanth Odela. Keep reading to know more!

The biggie marks Nani’s pan-India debut and is currently running in five Indian languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. While all other dubbed versions aren’t doing well, the business in the original Telugu version is compensating for it all by raking in huge moolah. It’s already Nani’s highest-grosser ever.

As per the report in Track Tollywood, Dasara producer Sudhakar Cherukuri has gifted a luxurious BMW car to director Srikanth Odela as a gesture to appreciate Odela’s work. Reportedly, he has even gifted 25-gram gold coins to the film’s unit members. For the unversed, the film is already in huge profits in overseas and in the Nizam region.

Meanwhile, Nani, who recently traveled to different cities to promote Dasara, said that he would love to share screen space with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and will also explore an opportunity to work with Aamir Khan. As the actor talked about his special love for Bollywood, he shared that he wants to be part of a Rajkumar Hirani project.

He told IANS: “I would love to work with Deepika Padukone as she is a marvelous actress and definitely if I get an opportunity and the right story, I would just love to be cast opposite her.”

