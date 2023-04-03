From the past some time, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has been in the making. The first instalment Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in December 2021, created havoc at the ticket window. Since then, fans have been waiting with bated breath to learn more about part 2, Pushpa: The Rule. Well, if you have been eagerly waiting for Pushpa 2’s release, here’s a sad piece of news for you and trust us, you can’t afford to miss this one.

Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Fahad Faasil and others, the film made headlines for its hottest item number Oo Antava featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Its leading actor was earlier in the news for reportedly putting makers putting in massive money as director Sukumar demanded to produce a power-packed teaser. Scroll down for more details!

Coming back, reportedly, the shoot of Pushpa 2 has been stopped abruptly and Pushpa: The Rule is likely to get pushed, and the reason is director Sukumar. Reportedly, the filmmaker isn’t happy with the results that have come after whatever they’ve shot until now. According to a report in Bollywoodlife, after a month-long schedule in Vizag, the shooting, which was then stopped, is yet to resume and there’s also been no update on the same.

The report further stated that since director Sukumar is ‘unsatisfied’ with the outcome, the Pushpa 2 teaser, which was slated to release on Allu Arjun’s birthday i.e., April 8, is unlikely to release on the aforementioned date. The report further states, “It is said that he wants to erase whatever has been shot till now and wants to focus on reshooting the content once again.”

Meanwhile, another report that’s doing the rounds on social media also suggests that Pushpa: The Rule will be pushed to 2024 as its shooting might start after three months now.

As of now, there’s no official confirmation on the same, we shall wait for the makers to make an official announcement on the same.

