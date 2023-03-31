Shaakuntalam’s first song released, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken the internet by storm. Sung by Ramya Behara, the music for Mallika Mallika has been composed by Mani Sharma while the lyrics have been penned by Prashant Ingole.

The massively mounted film Shaakuntalam based on internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’ is all set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada.

Shaakuntalam starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu Movie also in 3D, Written & Directed by Gunasekhar, Presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks, Produced by Neelima Guna.

The much-awaited film of Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shaakuntalam is slated to release on April 14, 2023.

Apart from Shaakuntalam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be seen in Citadel opposite Varun Dhawan.

