Rashmika Mandanna To Set The Stage On Fire For IPL 2023's Grand Opening Ceremony, Reaches Ahmedabad

Rashmika Mandanna, widely regarded as the pinnacle of beauty and grace, is ready to set the stage ablaze as she performs live for the India Premier League opening event tonight. Witnessed at the biggest stadium in the world – Narendra Modi Stadium, Rashmika has had her fans holding their breaths for a breathtaking performance ensuring to make it one for the books.

Taking it to social media, Rashmika posted about her excitement after arriving at the event, “What a feeling!”

Rashmika Mandanna fans are ready to witness the Srivalli magic as they eagerly await the music on which she will perform. This is unquestionably a huge accomplishment for the actor, and we can’t help but be in awe of her for doing it justice to all the tremendous love and support she has received from fans all over the nation!

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor and Pushpa: The Rule along with Allu Arjun.

