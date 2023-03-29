All hell broke loose when South superstars and cousins Ram Charan and Allu Arjun came under one roof for Christmas celebrations in December 2022. All seemed good between the two until Arjun did not wish Charan on his birthday via social media on March 27 and also did not mark his attendance at the star-studded birthday party hosted by the ‘RRR’ superstar Ram himself.

The fans of Ram expected Allu to wish him on his birthday. Much to their disappointment, the ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ star logged into Instagram only to mark his 20 years in the film industry. Read on to know what exactly is going in between the two.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, it seems all is not well between Allu Arjun and Ram Charan. Both have been declared as superstars- thanks to the mega success of ‘RRR’ and ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. However, the fans of both actors have sensed a rift between the two ever since Allu did not wish Ram on his birthday. It is being speculated that Allu Arjun might be jealous of Ram Charan ever since his film ‘RRR’ bagged the coveted Oscar award. The publication also reported that for the last couple of years, Allu has stopped talking about Ram’s actor father Chiranjeevi or anyone from the Konidela family at film-related events.

If reports are to be believed, things got bitter between Allu Arjun’s family and Ram Charan’s family and it is rumoured that Allu might have decided not to be called part of the Mega family and would rather be called the grandson of Allu Ramalingaiah

A few social media users took to Twitter to speak on the apparent rift between the two actors. One fan stated, “Fan War Nahi Dono bhi ke bich jaghra hai koi problem chal rhi hai isliye allu arjun sir ne ram Charan sir ko birthday wish nahi kiya.”

Another user claimed, “Everyone knows that ALLU ARJUN is trying hard to come out of MEGA COMPOUND from which he got stardom” whereas, one user mentioned, “He was just being extremely self centered at the moment. Pardon his frailties.”

While the fans debate over things going bad between Allu Arjun and Ram Charan, there is a possibility that Allu might have sent his good wishes to Ram personally instead of showing it off on social media platforms.

