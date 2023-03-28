On 38th b'day, Ram Charan reveals next film is titled Game Changer
On 38th b’day, Ram Charan reveals next film is titled Game Changer (Photo Credit –Instagram)

As he turned 38 on Monday, star Ram Charan shared that his RC15 has been christened Game Changer’.

Taking to Instagram, Ram Charan on Monday shared a teaser and then the name of the film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Game Changer teaser clip begins with a game of Russian roulette wheel and ends with a chess board.

Ram Charan posted the clip with the caption: “#GameChanger it is!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Ram Charan’s co-star Kiara Advani dropped a comment on the Game Changer teaser, which was also posted on page.

She wrote: “Happiest Birthday to my dearest friend and co-star @alwaysramcharan!! May this truly be a Game Changer in every way.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

According to reports, the upcoming film Game Changer is touted as an action drama with current-day politics.

Must Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up About Gender-Based Pay Disparity In The Film Industry: “I Shouldn’t Have To Beg For It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out