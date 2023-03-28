As he turned 38 on Monday, star Ram Charan shared that his RC15 has been christened Game Changer’.

Taking to Instagram, Ram Charan on Monday shared a teaser and then the name of the film.

The Game Changer teaser clip begins with a game of Russian roulette wheel and ends with a chess board.

Ram Charan posted the clip with the caption: “#GameChanger it is!”

Ram Charan’s co-star Kiara Advani dropped a comment on the Game Changer teaser, which was also posted on page.

She wrote: “Happiest Birthday to my dearest friend and co-star @alwaysramcharan!! May this truly be a Game Changer in every way.”

According to reports, the upcoming film Game Changer is touted as an action drama with current-day politics.

