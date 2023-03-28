Mani Ratnam’s much-awaited magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan 2 is all set for its release on 28th April. The trailer of the film will be unveiled tomorrow and there’s excitement about how the story moves forward. As the first part earned really well at the box office, expectations are sky-high this time but there’s one rumour flowing in about the film’s length that might leave fans worried. Keep reading to know more!

Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha and others, Ponniyin Selvan 1 received mixed reviews upon its release. However, the film did surprisingly well at the box office with its global collection going beyond 400 crores gross. With such success under its kitty, high hopes are pinned on PS 2.

Speaking about the length of Ponniyin Selvan 2, the report in Bollywood Life states that the runtime of the film is 4 hours. Ponniyin Selvan 1 was less than 3 hours, so it’s hard to believe that part 2 will be 4 hours long. However, if it’s true, then by surpassing Aamir Khan’s Lagaan (224 minutes – 3 hours 44 minutes), PS 2 will reportedly become the longest Indian film.

We hope that Ponniyin Selvan 2 isn’t 4-hour-long as it will be a big obstacle to the film’s success as such a runtime is unbearable.

Meanwhile, the ‘Aga Naga’ song of Ponniyin Selvan 2 was released a few days ago and the song has lived up to the hype it has created. The song with the legendary AR Rahman‘s music and the debutant lyricist Ilango Krishnan fitting in with some exemplary Tamil usage has already given music lovers an awe feeling.

‘Aga Naga‘ is about Princess Kundhavai’s (Trisha) love and yearning for Vanthiyathevan (Karthi) as she is waiting for his return from Sri Lanka.

