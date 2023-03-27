SS Rajamouli has made India proud internationally with his blockbuster film RRR. After winning accolades at Critics’ Choice Movie Awards and Golden Globe Awards, its peppy song ‘Naatu Naatu’, featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, won an Oscar in the Best Original Song category. At the 95th Academy Awards, Deepika Padukone was seen introducing Naatu Naatu to the audience and fans which was followed by a live performance of its OG singers, Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava.

While everyone was excited for the song to receive an Oscar, fans were also upset to see the leading duo not performing at the prestigious event. Earlier, it was reported that Ram Charan had denied performing on the stage, however, latest reports now suggest otherwise.

If the latest media report is anything to go by then it wasn’t Ram Charan but Jr NTR who denied performing on Naatu Naatu on the prestigious stage. The report states that while Charan was quite excited to perform live, NTR didn’t want more comparisons to be made following which they decided to give it a miss.

A source close to them revealed to ETimes, “Ram Charan was very excited about doing Naatu Naatu live at the Oscars. It was Jr NTR who was reluctant. He cited a lack of time and rehearsals. The truth is, NTR just wasn’t convinced to go and perform on stage with Ram Charan. It was an important event and stars of the stature of Jr NTR and Ram Charan had already received lots of coverage and prominence for the film in USA. NTR Jr didn’t want any more comparisons to be made. So he stayed away from the opportunity to dance for the Oscars.”

Earlier at an event, Ram Charan had addressed the rumours of him denying to perform at the Oscars, he dismissed the same and said that he was 100 percent ready to get that call. “But I don’t know what went wrong… The trope did a better job than us. We have done that for so many interviews. It is now time for us to relax.”

Even Oscars’ Raj Kapoor said in The Academy interview, “In late February, we were informed that Ram Charan and NT. Rama Rao Jr. would be attending the Oscars, but they did not feel comfortable performing the live number on stage. The change was brought on because of their other professional commitments and the limited amount of time to rehearse.”

Well, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

