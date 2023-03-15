SS Rajamouli and his RRR team are on cloud nine after bagging the Oscar Award for Best Original Song, for Naatu Naatu. The song was even performed on the stage of the prestigious award ceremony by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Recently, the Oscars 2023’s producer Raj Kapoor revealed that the two leads, Ram Charan and Jr NTR were supposed to perform on stage but backed out of it eventually. Read to know why they took this decision!

It is a proud moment for India and the credit largely goes to MM Keeravani, the composer of the song and lyricist Chandrabose for creating such an outstanding song. It had the entire nation and international countries tapping their feet on it. As for the Oscars producer Raj Kapoor, he was born in New Delhi and grew up in Canada.

In an interview with The Academy, Raj Kapoor revealed that RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR were supposed to perform alongside Sipligunj and Bhairava. He said, “Originally, the two leads were going to be the stars of the number alongside the singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The show was very instrumental in helping secure working visas for their team to be able to come to the U.S. to be a part of the performance.”

Sharing the reason behind why Ram Charan and Jr NTR backed out from performing on stage, Raj Kapoor said, “In late February, we were informed that Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. would be attending the Oscars, but they did not feel comfortable performing the live number on stage. The change was brought on because of their other professional commitments and the limited amount of time to rehearse.”

Kapoor also shared the amount of time taken to bring that performance on stage and that went behind the rehearsals. He said, “The original number was workshopped and rehearsed for two months and was shot over a period of 15 days. The ‘Naatu Naatu’ performance for the Oscars was rehearsed in Los Angeles with professional dancers for a total of 18 hours of rehearsal and one 90-minute camera blocking.”

Before the stellar performance of Naatu Naatu at Oscars 2023, Deepika Padukone was the one who introduced it on stage. It was an eventful night for the RRR team as they held the prestigious award in their hands.

