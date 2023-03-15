Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR has made every Indian proud. The film that starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR went on to win an Oscar for its super hit track, ‘Naatu Naatu’. Music composer MM Keervani and lyricist Chandrabose won the Best Original Song, and it was indeed a historic moment for India. However, the film became a massive blockbuster and was too subjected to backlash. Recently, in an interview, the filmmaker revealed how he was threatened before the release of the film by one of the right-wing politicians. Scroll below to read the details.

Rajamouli recently recalled that the blockbuster film RRR was subjected to violent backlash before its release. Well, we have seen how films get embroiled in controversies even before their release. Just to jog your memory, SRK’s Pathaan too had to face a lot of backlashes but as they say, ‘content is king’. Talking about the backlash that RRR faced, the filmmaker made some shocking revelations and said he was warned not to show Jr NTR wearing skullcaps.

Talking to Sight & Sound, SS Rajamouli said, “Having made 12 films, my understanding is that if there is no backlash from any quarter, it means people are not paying attention to the film. The minute film or moment starts getting recognition or traction; there will be people who want to condemn it in some way. In RRR, (one of the heroes) wears a skullcap and appears as a Muslim. One right-wing politician (MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar) threatened to burn down the theatre and beat me publicly if I didn’t remove the shot. At the same time, there were many left-wing people who accused me of propagating Hindu nationalism.”

The veteran filmmaker also spoke about his beliefs and said he doesn’t consider himself an extremist. He said there are extreme nationalists and pseudo-liberals and he is happy being neither.

Meanwhile, we think it is the audience who decides the film’s fate and SS Rajamouli has proved that he knows how to pull crowd to theatres.

