The world is celebrating India’s biggest success as SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR’s song Naatu Naatu won the Oscars for Best Original Song, creating a history for Indian cinema. However, amid all the applause and appreciation and celebration, the producer of the film DVV Danayya dropped shocking revelations, claiming the team didn’t contact him, nor is he in touch with them. Scroll below to know the scoop!

Every Indian is now feeling proud of SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Chandrabose, NTR and Charan for taking Indian cinema to the International platform and receiving accolades from across the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ever since RRR started getting recognition on the international ground, Shobhu Yarlagadda could be seen everywhere, whereas the real producer of the film, DVV Danayya, cannot be seen anywhere. Now that the film received the Oscars when the media tried to contact Danayya and asked why he had been missing from the tour or from the media limelight, he made some shocking revelations.

In a report as stated by Glute, when DVV Danayya was asked what did he say to Ram Charan and Jr NTR after the film RRR’s song won an Oscar, the producer said, “I’m not actually in touch with Rajamouli or Ram Charan or anyone from RRR. I’m happy that a song in a film produced by me fetched an Oscar award. Would make some more best films in the coming days.”

For the unversed, as reported by Track Tollywood, Shobu Yarlagadda, along with Rajamouli’s family, bore all the expenses at the Oscars, and rumours are rife that Danayya was not at all interested in spending any amount for the Oscars. An Oscar campaign requires a lot of strategies, including heavy marketing, touring and outreach activities, which DVV was not interested in at all.

Well, before the award was given, Deepika Padukone announced a performance and introduced Naatu Naatu from RRR at the Oscars 2023. What are your thoughts about this feud between DVV Danayya and SS Rajamouli? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: RRR’s Oscar Win Celebrated By Durex, Netizens Moan With Pleasure “Admin Deserves A RRRaise”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News