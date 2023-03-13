The entire nation is currently beaming with pride after RRR and The Elephant Whisperers won an Oscar, earlier today. Social media is currently flooded with Oscars 2023 videos and pictures, and desis are celebrating this ‘Videshi’ win on the internet with their ‘Josh’ being at an all-time high. Amid the same, Durex India, which happens to be a condom brand, is also celebrating the film’s win and netizens are moaning with pleasure on social media in the comments section. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in pivotal roles, along with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt also playing essential roles in the film. The film has won an Oscar for ‘Best Original Song’ for ‘Naatu Naatu’ and has written history with its win at this prestigious awards ceremony.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now congratulating team RRR on Instagram, Durex India shared a picture with a caption that read, “Monday blues.. who that?” The picture had a message, “WHISPERing… to winning screams! Indeed a gRRReat night ;)” Haha, that’s an amazing and unique way to celebrate the win!

Take a look at the picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durex India (@durex.india)

Reacting to Durex India’s post for team RRR on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Admin deserves a RRRaise”

Another user commented, “Ufff, cRRReativity here🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵”

A third user commented, “#marketingstrategy of durex is playing with the people’s mind 😂”

We would agree with netizens here and Durex India never misses an opportunity to make headlines with their creative social media game.

Meanwhile, congratulations to the entire team of RRR and we’re super proud of you!

What are your thoughts on Durex India’s congratulatory message to team RRR? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Witnesses A 2X Increase In Earnings From Instagram Posts After The Family Man 2 & Pushpa Success? Here’s How Much She Mints In Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News