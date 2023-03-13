Monday morning came with a piece of good news for all Indians as SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR scripted history at Oscars 2023 as it won the Best Original Song award. The film’s Oscar win is surely a proud moment for the country and all Indians are currently celebrating it. However, the big win has also brought some controversy as actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s friend and make-up artist, Shaan Muttathil, claimed the film’s team bought the award.

The 95th Academy Awards saw a celebration of Indian cinema at the Dolby Theatre in LA. The star-studded evening had Indian talents grace the red carpet and also bag not one but two awards, including Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu and Best Documentary Short Film for The Elephant Whisperers.

Actress Deepika Padukone announced Naatu Naatu’s performance at the award show and her video is currently surfacing on the internet. As an international publication shared the clip, Jacqueline Fernandez’s friend Shaan Muttathil dropped a comment claiming that Rajamouli’s team bought the award.

Muttathil wrote, “Hahahah this is so funny. I thought only in India we could buy awards lol. But now even Oscars. Money and what all we can get when we have the money. Even Oscars lol.” Fans condemned Muttathil’s comment and also mentioned how “nobody cares” about his opinion. As his comment went viral on the internet, fans claimed that Muttathil was jealous since his friend Jacqueline’s song did not win the award. However, there is no proof to the make-up artist’s claims.

Talking about RRR’s Naatu Naatu, the song beat some of the industry’s biggest names, including Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun Maverick, Diane Warren’s Applause, Rihanna’s Lift Me Up and Ryan Lott’s This is a Life.

The Telugu track is composed by MM Keeravaani, while Chandrabose penned its lyrics. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava are the singers of the track. While accepting his award, Keeravaani said, “Thank you Academy. I grew up listening to the carpenter here I am at the Oscars. There was only one wish on my mind… So was Rajamouli’s and my family… ‘RRR’, pride of every Indian. Thank you.”

