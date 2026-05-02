It’s time for the box office report, as April has ended and May 2026 has begun. Yes, we finally got to see the much-awaited comeback of Akshay Kumar, but overall, the month was just decent for Bollywood. Shockingly, there were only two noteworthy releases in the entire month, indicating a lack of a proper release plan from the production houses. It won’t be wrong to say that Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 saved the month by contributing the biggest chunk at the Indian box office.

Bhooth Bangla was the only success in April 2026

In total, only two noteworthy Bollywood films were released in theaters in April 2026. The first film was Bhooth Bangla, which was backed by the reunion factor of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan. Released on April 17, the film received mixed reviews from critics but still did well. It attracted the family audience in good numbers and emerged as a clean success.

From 17 to 30 April, Bhooth Bangla earned 143.91 crore net at the Indian box office and secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office, becoming the sole success among April releases. The second release was Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr’s Ginny Wedss Sunny 2. Released on April 24, it stayed in theaters for only one week and earned a disastrous 1.54 crore net.

Dhurandhar 2 saves the month!

Apart from Bhooth Bangla, Dhurandhar 2 was the only Bollywood film that kept ticket windows busy in April. Released in theaters on March 19, made the majority of its earnings in March itself, but since word of mouth was highly positive, it continued the magic in the next month as well. In fact, it drove higher footfalls than Bhooth Bangla, by earning a solid 251.08 crore net between 1 and 30 April.

Dhurandhar 2 literally saved April for Bollywood, taking the cumulative net collection to 396.53 crore at the Indian box office.

Take a look at Bollywood’s contributors in April 2026 in India (net):

Bhooth Bangla – 143.91 crore

Ginny Weds Sunny 2 – 1.54 crore

Dhurandhar 2 – 251.08 crore

Total – 396.53 crore

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