Pawan Kalyan is undoubtedly one of the biggest Tollywood stars at present. Even though Prabhas and Allu Arjun have earned themselves the tag of pan-India stars, Pawan is ruling like a beast in Telugu states- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Even overseas, the actor has a good fan following, and that could be clearly seen through his box office track record. Now, the latest we learn about him is his per-day salary. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, charging fees on a per-day basis isn’t a new thing. In the past, we have heard about Akshay Kumar following this method for his remuneration. More specifically, during the making of Jolly LLB 2, the rumour of him charging on a daily basis spread like wildfire. It was said that the actor is taking 1 crore for each day of filming.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the report in Track Tollywood, Pawan Kalyan himself revealed charging fees on a per-day basis for his films. He said that he’s getting 2 crores for each day of filming. The Tollywood star made this exciting revelation during his political party, JanaSena party’s 10th-anniversary speech.

Pawan Kalyan beating rumoured per day fees of Akshay Kumar is huge as the latter is among the top 3 most expensive Indian actors.

Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in Bheemla Nayak alongside Rana Daggubati. Despite mixed reviews, the film earned over 100 crores nett at the Indian box office. Globally, it earned over 150 crores gross. He’ll be next seen in Hari Hara Veeru Mallu. For it, the actor practised martial arts after two decades. It also stars Bobby Deol in a key role.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Rashmika Mandanna Blushes Red On Being Asked “Cricketers Ke Crush Ban Gaye Ho” By A Pap Hinting At Shubman Gill’s Recent Statement [Video]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News