Jolly LLB film franchise emerged as one of the successful series as people loved how the characters cracked cases with a touch of comedy. Soon after the release of Part 2, there were reports claiming Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi might reprise their characters for part 3 but there was no confirmation regarding the same. Seems like the makers have heard fans’ wishes as they’ve cracked a perfect story that will have a face-off between the two Jolly’s. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Both the films have been written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, while the original film featured Boman Irani and Amrita Rao, and the sequel stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Kumud Mishra. Saurabh Shukla also played important roles in the franchise.

Coming back to the topic, Jolly LLB 3 is finally in the works and as per Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are all set to reprise their titular characters. The Director has finally done writing a perfect script, keeping in mind the two actors, and interestingly, the movie is set to go on floors early next year. Reportedly, Saurabh Shukla will be back as Judge Sunderlal Tripathi, while there is no confirmed information regarding the other cast members.

A source close to the development told the entertainment portal, “Subhash Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi have been toying with the idea of Jolly LLB 3 for a while now and the things have fallen in place. Subhash has cracked a subject that warrants a face-off between the two Jolly’s. It’s hilarious with a very relevant topic for debate in the court of law.”

On the other hand, it is also being said that the movie will be shot on a larger scale as the director will be exploring an interesting idea for part 3.

“The idea is to create the ambience of a big screen courtroom drama and hence, efforts have been taken to make it a multi-genre film, with the right blend of humour with drama and thrill. Finishing touches are being given to the script at the moment and the team will then move on to the pre-production stage. The idea is to take the film on floors in the first half of 2023,” added the source.

