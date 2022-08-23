Bollywood actress Ananya Panday made her acting debut with the 2019 film Student of the Year 2 along with Tara Sutaria. She then went on to appear in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, and Gehraiyaan. Now she is gearing up for her next release Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

The actress has garnered a lot of appreciation for her work and how she conducts herself. She also enjoys a massive fan following on social media. While she is still finding her feet in the Hindi film industry, she is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood today.

Ananya Panday is only 23 but her approach to fitness and self-care belies her age. So let’s dive into her workout and diet plan that keeps her fit.

Ananya’s workout routine.

The actress follows a strict workout routine in order to stay physically fit and active. Pandey works out at the gym regularly to maintain that stellar body! She does a lot of weight training and cardio exercises. However, she prefers doing Yoga in the morning. Talking to Vogue India, she said, “I swear by doing yoga first thing in the morning. I schedule things only once my workout is done, It brightens up my face and makes the happy hormones flow, which, in turn, gives a pinkish flush to my cheeks.”

Ananya Panday might be getting in a regular Hatha or vinyasa yoga session at home, but aerial yoga is a recent favourite.

Apart from this, the Gehraiyaan actress also focuses on Pilates as it stretches and relaxes her body. “My favourite is Pilates. It’s very good for stretching and I’m not flexible at all, so it really relaxes my body,” she confirmed. She also loves swimming and dancing.

Ananya Panday Diet Plan

Ananya said, “I eat well and clean six days a week. Then every Sunday, it’s burgers galore. In terms of my diet, I’m working more on the immunity side of things. So I’ll start my day with an apple, beetroot, carrot juice and incorporate Haldi, fruits, and vitamin C throughout the rest of the day.”

For breakfast, Ananya Panday prefers having an omelet, toast with butter, and black coffee. As for lunch, she usually has a chicken sandwich with fresh veggies. During the evening, Liger actress drinks another cup of black coffee and munches on nuts in the evening. For dinner, she usually has some grilled fish or chicken with a light soup.

