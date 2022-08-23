Ananya Panday never misses a chance to put her best fashion foot forward when she steps out in the city. She is one of the most fashionable divas in Tinseltown in the present times. From being casual at brunch dates to slaying the red carpet to looking absolutely gorgeous in award shows and promotional events, she has always been top of the game when it comes to fashion.

Ananya is currently busy promoting her upcoming pan-Indian film Liger with South Indian star Vijay Deverakonda. And every day at promotional events, she is setting a trend with her unique looks.

A few hours back, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her recent promotional event where she looked like a stunner. Ananya slayed the denim-on-denim look and wore blue denim flared pants with distressed fringes at the hemline along with a denim jacket. She paired her look with a striped Zara crop knit top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya accessorised her look with minimal jewellery, including hoops, finger rings, and white sneakers from Sketchers. For makeup, she opted for a dewy look and put on a light foundation, blush, smokey eyes with layers of mascara, and kept her hair open in soft curls.

Ananya Panday’s Zara crop top is worth Rs. 1800. Do you also have a crop top from the fashion brand Zara and thinking to amp it up? Then take a look at Ananya’s denim-on-denim look and slay every casual party like a diva!

What do you think of Ananya Panday’s chic look? Let us know!

