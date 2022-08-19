Jannat Zubair started her career as a child artist and is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry right now. She’s only 20-year-old and is already very successful at this young age and her social media game is apt. Zubair is massively popular on Instagram and we are fans of her chic content that she puts out on the photo-sharing site. Recently while promoting her upcoming feature film ‘Kulche Chole’ the actress donned a breathtakingly beautiful sharara in violet colour and you would want to buy one just looking at her once. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Jannat is super popular on social media with over 43 million followers on Instagram. She’s one of the most followed television stars in the country and never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her fashion sense. Talking about her recent look, Zubair wore a pretty sharara set by Maayera Jaipur and we want to order one for ourselves like RIGHT NOW.

Jannat Zubair’s sharara came with golden and silver gota patti intricate work on it and finished off the look with a pretty matching dupatta with it. She accessorised her look with Jhumkis and bangles.

For makeup, the actress went for subtle glam with winged eyeliner on the eyes, pink lips, bold brows and loads of blush and highlighter on the cheeks. What stole the show for us for her crystal bindi on her forehead.

She kept her tresses open with middle parting and soft curls at the length.

Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29)

What a breathtakingly beautiful sharara set that is!

Jannat Zubair, you’re an absolute stunner. There’s nothing that you can’t nail when it comes to fashion.

