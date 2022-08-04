Jannat Zubair is one of the most successful young stars in the history of Indian Television. Currently, a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the actress has been a part of showbiz since the age of 9. But the producers of her show once wanted her to do a kissing scene to grab more eyeballs. Not only did she refuse it but her mother got into a tiff with the makers over the same. Scroll below for all the details.

If one remembers, Jannat was a part of the show Tu Aashiqui back in 2017. She was only 16 then but her chemistry with co-star Ritvik Arora had caught a lot of attention. Owing to all the demand, the makers decided to shoot some intimate scenes but the actress was not comfortable with that.

Eventually, the issue was not only restricted to Jannat Zubair because her mother got into a tiff with the makers. Later, Tu Aashiqui team even started looking for a replacement and actresses like Helly Shah, Tanya Sharma among others were being considered.

Jannat Zubair later even slammed the makers for publicising the whole drama. She told Times of India, “We tried to keep the matter personal but the media still got to know about it. It was very disheartening and disappointing to know that the show to which you give your 100 percent is planning to replace you. Why because I was not comfortable doing intimate scenes?. Honestly, when I read the news of other actors being auditioned for my role, I was shocked and thought what was the point of working so hard. I feel I have a certain responsibility towards the people who have watched me over the years on TV. They will be shocked to see me getting intimate on the small screen. That’s one of the main reasons why I had my reservations regarding such scenes, apart from not being comfortable”

Ultimately, Jannat Zubair did not shoot any intimate scene and she even expressed her happiness over the same saying, “I am happy. They have agreed that I won’t be performing any intimate scenes in future. I am relieved with the decision. All this while, I was okay with shooting a kiss on hand or forehead but there are certain things that don’t suit my age and I am not comfortable doing”

