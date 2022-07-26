Jannat Zubair has been making a lot of noise as she’s the youngest member who’s a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress has been competing with stars like Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, and Nishant Bhat among others in the Rohit Shetty hosted show. But she’s been under the radar over dating rumours with Faisal Khan. Scroll below for all the details.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been making noise over a lot of controversies. Earlier it was a tiff between Rubina Dilaik and Jannat over a task that grabbed eyeballs. Recently, the Shakti actress also accused Kanika Mann of cheating in a task. So, amid all the rifts, it is good to be see that love is blossoming at least somewhere!

Jannat Zubair in a conversation with Times Of India however declared that she isn’t interested in love. The actress said, “As of now, I have no thoughts on love and I am not focusing on it at all. I want to really focus on my work and family and that’s my priority. For the next few years, I don’t want to indulge in dating and love and just focus on work and family. I do see myself somewhere in the next five years and to achieve that I have to work hard. I had a vision for myself even a few years back, which I have accomplished now.”

Talking about the dating rumours with Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair responded, “The friendship with Faisal started as co-actors and later we became family friends. He has been close to my entire family. So I am glad that he is part of this show.”

Well, looks like Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh fans who were rooting for them are in for a disappointment!

